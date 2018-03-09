Register to vote for EFF, Mbaks urges Twitter

Newly appointed head of the African National Congress (ANC)’s election machinery, Fikile Mbalula, today “mistakenly” encouraged voters to register for the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

EFF leader Julius Malema seems to have been in stitches over this glaring blunder by the man who has one job, which is to lead the ANC’s election effort – and not boost the opposition parties.

We agreed cde @MbalulaFikile that indeed our people must #RegisterToVoteEFF 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/DOG1N5YfOw — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 9, 2018

Understandably, some of the EFF Commander in Chief’s fans were quick to make fun of the situation.

This weekend, voters and would-be voters will check their details on the voters’ roll and register to vote for the 2019 general elections.

Mbalula was removed from Cabinet in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle.

He has since resigned from parliament.

