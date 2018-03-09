 
South Africa 9.3.2018 04:59 pm

State confiscates ‘brothel and drug den’ from undocumented Nigerian men

Citizen reporter

The house and various illegal structures was being used to traffic minor children, among other crimes.

The Pretoria High Court this week granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in the North West a forfeiture order against a brothel and drug den.

In a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Hurbetin Mjonondwane said the basis of the order being granted was that the house had been used for “various unlawful activities”, including prostitution and drug dealing.

“The AFU submitted that various provisions of the Sexual Offences Act, Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act and the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act were violated in the process.”

The house had been hijacked by drug dealers and human traffickers and a preservation order had already been granted against it by the court in September last year.

“Over the years it became a nuisance to the community and local authorities. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (the Hawks) in the North West then referred the case to the AFU and assisted throughout.

The statement said that “Charles Chukwukere Okorie, a Nigerian national, was arrested on or about 16 December 2016 at the property in connection with various illegal activities that took place there. On 2 March 2017, following another police raid at both the forfeited property and number 30 Botha Street, Pienaarsdorp, Klerksdorp, one Michael Nzubechukwu, another Nigerian who is also an illegal immigrant, was arrested in Klerksdorp.

“The house at issue was used by Okorie and his co-perpetrators largely as a brothel. Willing participants and victims of the offences were trafficked into the house. Most of them were kept against their will and sexually exploited. The Hawks rescued many of the victims, including minor children.”

Mjonondwane said that the local municipality also wanted to demolish “certain illegal structures” on the property. Permission had also been given to now do this as they “pose a serious risk to society”.

