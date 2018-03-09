South Africans rally round stricken triathlete

In just a day and in the spirit of giving, hundreds of thousands of rand has been raised through online crowdfunding for South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala, who this week survived a horrific saw attack in Durban.

The brutal attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday while he was cycling near the University of KwaZulu-Natal campus. Three men pulled him off his bike and dragged him into the bush.

Despite Gwala’s attempt to offer them his valuables, they refused. Instead, they opted to cut into his legs using a saw.

Fortunately, security guards came to his rescue and immediately rushed Gwala to hospital, where he was treated for his severe injuries.

Upon hearing of the incident, JP Vallverde from My Project Generator decided to set up the Backa-Buddy crowdfunding website campaign in the hopes of raising funds for Gwala’s treatment.

According to the website, the crowdfunding campaign surpassed the R150 000 mark as South Africans opened their hearts and sent messages of support to the athlete, who has undergone surgery. Donations ranging from R10 to R10 000 with the support of 898 donors, both in SA and abroad, contributed to a total of over R400 000.

The website, initially started to raise funds for individuals or groups in need of monetary support, has raised more than R58 million for various charities, individuals and causes.

The initial target of R500 000 was raised to R750 000 and by 6pm yesterday, the pot stood at R541 723.19.

Vallverde said: “The funds, which will be managed by Backa-Buddy will go towards covering Mhlengi’s medical fees, transportation‚ bike replacement and rehabilitation costs.”

Gwala, who was born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal, made his international debut as a professional triathlete at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) world triathlon grand final in Chicago in September 2015, where he finished 57th in his age group at the season-ending championship race.

He went on to compete at the ITU Aquathlon World Championships in Chicago, finishing 24th. He also competed in the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Rotterdam last year, finishing in 45th place.

Sandile Shange, Gwala’s friend and training partner, said Gwala’s last surgery was successful and while he was in a lot of pain, he was “blown away” by the support shown by fellow South Africans.

Also read:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.