Tshwane bus services suspended over drivers’ strike

Pretoria commuters were left stranded on Wednesday after Tshwane bus drivers went on strike following a dispute with Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) management over working hours.

The drivers, who are members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, refused to do their shifts from noon and closed all the gates at all the depots, preventing any buses from exiting.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said they would like to inform commuters that operations have since been suspended indefinitely.

Drivers continued their strike yesterday under the watch of the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

“Other employees affiliated to the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union have indicated their willingness to work. However, they couldn’t risk their lives as well as the assets of the city by driving the buses,” Bokaba said.

Meanwhile, the city’s chief operating officer will meet with the striking drivers today in a bid to resolve their grievances.

“The city management is of the view that negotiations are the best and only avenue that can be explored to resolve whatever grievances the workers may have, without inconveniencing our loyal commuters, some of whom have bought weekly and monthly tickets and are solely dependent on TBS to travel.

“We wish to apologise profusely to our bus commuters who have been adversely affected by the strike and advise them to make alternative travel arrangements. Further developments will be communicated in due course,” Bokaba said.

Also read:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.