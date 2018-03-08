Costs of Madiba fest: Cyril must say

Opposition parties have demanded President Cyril Ramaphosa explain how much has been budgeted and the amount already spent on the centenary celebrations of Nelson Mandela.

The late president, who died on December 5, 2013 following a prolonged respiratory ailment, would have turned 100 years old on July 18.

The government planned to organise national celebrations to commemorate his birthday while the ANC at its December national conference declared 2018 as the Year of Nelson Mandela to mark his centenary anniversary.

In a letter written on behalf of six opposition parties represented in parliament, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa asked that the Cabinet committee led by Jeff Radebe be directed to meet with all leaders of parties represented in parliament to brief them about the programme planned for the celebrations, the budget, funding and activities that had already taken place as well as the cost and funding of those activities.

Holomisa also wants the committee to inform them about their participation as leaders of the opposition and their supporters in the activities and how the event would be branded and other matters relating to the celebrations.

“As an epitome of a global unity, peace and cohesion, president Mandela would have enjoined to witness all South Africans, from all walks of life, together, celebrating his centenary in a properly coordinated and purposeful manner. It is in this context, that I write to your office, on behalf of the UDM, Congress of the People, EFF, ACDP, the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) as well as the DA,” Holomisa wrote.

The parties met in Cape Town on Monday and decided that they must write to Ramaphosa. They also wrote to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“Your office is in this regard requested to facilitate this meeting to take place within 14 days from the date of March 7, at a venue and time that can be coordinated by your office. I will be pleased to be advised on the steps taken by your office towards this meeting,” Holomisa said.

By late yesterday afternoon, the opposition parties had not received a response from the presidency but Holomisa said they understood that it was still too early.

No spokesperson from the presidency could be reached for comment yesterday.

