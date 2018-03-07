 
South Africa 7.3.2018 05:05 pm

EFF MPs Ndlozi and Shivambu booted out of parliament

Citizen reporter
.

.

They were ordered to leave the National Assembly for refusing to withdraw a comment on Gigaba being a liar.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and chief whip Floyd Shivambu were removed by parliament’s serjeant-at-arms this afternoon after Speaker Baleka Mbete had apparently had enough of one their points of order.

This was the first time the EFF has been removed from parliament since the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president. They were regularly booted out during Jacob Zuma’s reign.

Ndlozi asked Mbete on Wednesday if Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba had given a reason for not being in the House.

“He’s a pathological liar. Has he possibly lied to you about his absence?” Ndlozi asked.

Gigaba had earlier apologised for his absence by claiming he was not feeling well enough to answer questions in parliament.

Ndlozi argued that “a court of law has called [Gigaba] [a liar]. So why can a court of law say that but I can’t?”

He then refused to leave unless Mbete left with him. Mbete asked for him to be escorted out by the serjeant-at-arms and to “elegantly leave the house”.

Shivambu was then also asked to leave.

 

