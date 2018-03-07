Did these social media ‘files’ make Gigaba sick?

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba caused a row in absentia in Parliament this afternoon when opposition MPs heckled speaker Baleka Mbete demanding to know where he is.

Fifteen minutes into a dramatic argument in which EFF MPs Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu were kicked out for being out of order, Mbete informed the House she has received a letter of apology from Gigaba.

“He is not feeling well,” she explained to groans and laughter from the opposition benches, with DA’s John Steenhuisen asking if the letter had been quickly compiled because Gigaba was a “mess”

“I have no power over the veracity of the letter,” Mbete answered, and finally the peace and security cluster session proceeded with the defence minister, state security minister and deputy minister of home affairs answering questions.

At a press conference yesterday Gigaba clarified that controversial Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul are not South African citizens. Social media was quick to “drop files” that appear to prove otherwise.

In the list below, Gigaba was shown to have fibbed as the digits denote citizens, not residents as he claimed

A letter from himself informing the Guptas of the outcome of their application was also dropped.

A South African passport belonging to a citizen was also provided.

In contrast to naturalised citizens who are not allowed to vote, it appears this was different.

The final straw could have been evidence that they registered with the Independent Electoral Commission, which this morning confirmed that only South African citizens are allowed to do so.

