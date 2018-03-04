 
South Africa 4.3.2018 07:22 pm

Two in court after shebeen owner beaten, robbed in North West

Molaole Montsho
Image: Twitter/SAPS

The men allegedly beat and robbed a shebeen owner in Devondale at Vryburg in the North West.

Two men arrested after they allegedly beat and robbed a shebeen owner in Devondale at Vryburg will appear in court on Monday, North West police said on Sunday.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said two men were fighting at the shebeen on Saturday, and when the owner went to investigate, he was attacked.

“It is alleged that the suspects stopped their fight. They both allegedly assaulted the man before robbing him of an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The two, aged 19 and 24, were expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of business robbery, Mokgwabone said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

