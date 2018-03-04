Ramaphosa can’t stand that state-owned enterprises pay for his golf event – report

Since 1996, government funds have gone into the president’s golf day in Cape Town every year after the budget speech, but it’s out with the old and in with the new.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly ticked off that R2.5 million has been raised by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to fund the event, and believes that this money should come instead from donors in the private sector, The Sunday Times reports.

Transnet and the Government Employees Medical Scheme chipped in about R2.5 million for the event. The president has reportedly ordered that the money be paid back.

The Sunday paper reports that Ramaphosa couldn’t stand to see Transnet’s advertising banners on the way to the event last week and demanded that they be removed.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson said the president did not believe it was appropriate that SOEs sponsor government-organised fundraising.

The money raised from the event goes to deserving charities.

