 
menu
South Africa 3.3.2018 12:40 pm

Criselda calls for boycott of Food Lovers Market over abuse video

Tinashe Venge
EDUCATOR. Criselda Kananda is the new ambassador of the annual Fezile Dabi HIV/Aids Benefit Concert. Picture: Valentina Nicol

EDUCATOR. Criselda Kananda is the new ambassador of the annual Fezile Dabi HIV/Aids Benefit Concert. Picture: Valentina Nicol

Will you be joining Criselda and others in boycotting Food Lovers Market?

Nobody was laughing when comedian, David Kau, shared a video of a Food Lovers Market staff member being abused by his management team… least of all, Criselda Dudumashe

David Kau drew attention to an incident that has gone viral since he posted the video on his Twitter page. Criselda Dudumashe responded swiftly and demanded that action be taken against all involved.

In the video, a man (who is believed to be one of the store managers) can be seen attempting to choke a junior staff member, whose name has been confirmed to be Banele Mdingazwe.

After the older man releases his choke hold, Banele finds his feet only to be struck numerous times by two other men before eventually being escorted out of the room.

The video made for disturbing viewing, and David Kau could not hide his contempt when he wrote on Twitter: “Clearly this s*** is not going to stop anytime soon… an employee Banele Mdingazwe at Food Lovers Market was severely assaulted and choked by 1.Daneilo 2.Bertus 3.Nish.”

As soon as she caught wind of this incident, Criselda Kananda took to Twitter to slam the supermarket chain and called on new Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, to ensure that something was done. She even threatened to boycott them altogether:

 

Brought to you by All4Women



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 11 NO 2 PERA PALACE

VALUE BET

RACE 12 NO 4 BARBEL RUN

RACE MEETING

MARCH 3 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.