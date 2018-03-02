Taxify cab driver killing angers Gauteng authorities

“I am disturbed and disgusted by this brutal murder of a Taxify cab driver. I condemn this killing with the strongest possible terms and I am hopeful that no stone will be left unturned within the criminal justice system to bring perpetrators of this callous crime to book,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“I urge members of the community who might have information on this case to come forward and report it to the authorities because police alone cannot win the battle against crime but working closely with members of the community they can make great strides in rooting out criminal activities within our communities.”

On Friday, spokesperson for the Sunnyside police station Captain Daniel Mavimbela said an investigation had been launched after the discovery of the remains of the charred body of a man.

“The police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of the remains of a man inside the boot of a burnt out Taxify Chevrolet Aveo near Unisa Sunnyside Campus last night,” said Mavimbela.

“Both the cause and motive behind the incident are still a subject of investigation.”

Mavimbela said the identity of the deceased was yet to be confirmed.

“The police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the local police station on 012 422 3600 or send an anonymous tip off to Crime Stop on 0860010111 or via Crime Line SMS on 32211.”

The killing of the Taxify driver is reported to be part of the drawn out turf battle between traditional metered taxis and the new players in the sector – the mobile app based operators particularly Uber and Taxify.

– African News Agency (ANA)