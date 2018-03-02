 
South Africa 2.3.2018 11:35 am

Minibus taxi and motorbike collide, one dead and eight injured in Pietermaritzburg

Thembelihle Mkhonza
Remains of a motorbike. Image: ANA

A man, believed to be in his 30s died and eight others were injured Friday morning after a collision between a minibus taxi and a modified motorbike that had a trailer.

The collision occured along White Road in Grange, on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on the scene of the collision they found a body of a man lying behind the taxi.

“Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

The dead man was thought to have been riding the motorbike.

Meiring said eight passengers from the taxi, were assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. They were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)



