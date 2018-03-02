DUT striking workers agree to return to work while wage negotiations continue

Employees affiliated to to the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) at the university have been on strike for seven weeks over wage increases, and no teaching and learning has commenced since the beginning of the year.

During a meeting on Wednesday, parties in the labour dispute agreed to go back to negotiations and Manamela held a meeting with the university council and management as well as labour unions.

“I am very pleased and relieved that the DUT can now begin with the 2018 academic programme,” Manamela said.

“I would like to thank all the parties for putting the interest of students and workers alike and reaching an agreement. I urge all the students who had left campus to return to campus and work towards their qualifications.”

Manamela applauded the DUT executive council, labour unions Nehawu and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), and all involved for their role in ending the strike.

– African News Agency (ANA)