 
menu
South Africa 2.3.2018 10:59 am

DUT striking workers agree to return to work while wage negotiations continue

Siphelele Dludla
Students at the Durban University of Technology (DUT). Picture supplied

Students at the Durban University of Technology (DUT). Picture supplied

Deputy minister for higher education and training, Buti Manamela on Friday welcomed news that workers at the Durban University of Technology would return to work after a protracted strike.

Employees affiliated to to the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) at the university have been on strike for seven weeks over wage increases, and no teaching and learning has commenced since the beginning of the year.

During a meeting on Wednesday, parties in the labour dispute agreed to go back to negotiations and Manamela held a meeting with the university council and management as well as labour unions.

“I am very pleased and relieved that the DUT can now begin with the 2018 academic programme,” Manamela said.

“I would like to thank all the parties for putting the interest of students and workers alike and reaching an agreement. I urge all the students who had left campus to return to campus and work towards their qualifications.”

Manamela applauded the DUT executive council, labour unions Nehawu and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), and all involved for their role in ending the strike.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Pardon us, pleads Fees Must Fall student activist 28.2.2018
Lectures suspended at DUT 17.2.2016
DUT strike continues 23.7.2015


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 Street Gaze

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 7 Kingston Warren

RACE MEETING

March 2 Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.