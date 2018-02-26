Malema asks ‘what’s my name?’ following Cabinet reshuffle

Unexpected compromises in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle have led opposition parties to express doubt that he has not been able to clear out all the ministers with questionable records in government.

Malema had earlier completely correctly predicted who would be moved to several portfolios.

He bemoaned the retention of Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba, who the EFF boycotted during his budget speech as finance minister. Gigaba was moved back to home affairs. Bathabile Dlamini has been moved to the one government department that appears to have a very limited portfolio, but which matches her status as the ANC Women’s League president. She’s now the minister of women and people with disabilities.

Cyril looks like a defeated man — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 26, 2018

The DA’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, was also unimpressed, saying this was still the “same ANC, just a new faction, headed by DD Mabuza as deputy has been sworn in. We need bold change, Small gov, competent ministers., free of patronage.Welcome back Min Nene and wish you all the best in balancing our finances.”

So VAT increase., same size of #Cabinet. It’s still the same ANC, just a new faction, headed by DD Mabuza as deputy has been sworn in. We need bold change, Small gov, competent ministers., free of patronage.Welcome back Min Nene and wish you all the best in balancing our finances — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 26, 2018

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded by saying that there could be no new dawn with Dlamini, Mokonyane, Mabuza and Gigaba in the executive. He did, however, express happiness at the return of Nhlanhla Nene as the finance minister.

