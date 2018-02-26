Full list of ministers following ‘New Dawn’ Cabinet reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa started his late-night announcement on Monday night by apologising for the delay, and assured the journalists gathered that he had not been consulting “with sangomas”.

He said that the changes to his executive would balance the need for stability with the need for renewal and economic renewal in the country.

“These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address.

“In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.

“As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments.

“We will retain the existing Ministries and Departments until that review is completed.”

Full list of new and shifted ministers

Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe

Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor

Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba

Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo

International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe

Police: Mr Bheki Cele

Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan

Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu

Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa

State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini

Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom

Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti

With respect to Deputy Ministers, Ramaphosa said he had made the following changes:

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Mr Sfiso Buthelezi

Communications: Ms Pinky Kekana

Finance: Mr Mondli Gungubele

Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke

Small Business Development: Mr Cassel Mathale

“The positions of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will remain vacant,” he said.

Pending the completion of their swearing-in as Members of the National Assembly, he said he intended to further appoint:

Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic

Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance

Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town tomorrow.

“I wish to express my appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to government and to the people of South Africa.”

The full list of ministers who have been fired:

Mosebenzi Zwane (mineral resources)

Lynne Brown (public enterprises)

Joe Maswanganyi (transport)

Des van Rooyen (cooperative governance and traditional affairs)

Faith Muthambi (public service and administration)

David Mahlobo (energy)

Hlengiwe Mkhize (higher education)

Fikile Mbalula (police)

Nkosinathi Nhleko (public works)

Bongani Bongo (state security)

