South Africa 25.2.2018 08:37 am

NPA prosecutors recommend 18 charges against Zuma must be reinstated – report

Citizen reporter
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma sits during nominations at the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 17 December 2017. The ANC gathers to elect new leadership, including a new party president for which Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are the candidates. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Five senior prosecutors are said to have unanimously agreed that Zuma should have his day in court.

A team of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutors have reportedly recommended that former president Jacob Zuma should be prosecuted on 18 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the arms deal scandal in 2005.

City Press reports that it has reliably learnt that a team of five senior NPA prosecutors unanimously recommended that Zuma should have his day in court in a signed memorandum, which was handed to NPA boss Shaun Abrahams on Friday.

Zuma is expected to face 18 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering, connected to 783 questionable payments he received.

In September last year, Zuma’s legal team and the NPA conceded before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein that the decision to drop the charges in 2009 was irrational.

Zuma had made fresh representations to Abrahams on why he should not be indicted on the criminal charges. However, according to City Press sources said Zuma’s enormous submissions failed to convince prosecutors that the charges should be withdrawn.

Parly committee concerned at Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine developments

