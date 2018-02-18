NPA considers charges against Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide

Shaun Abrahams, director of the National Prosecuting Authority sent a letter to Duduzane on February 2, asking him why he should not be prosecuted for the death of Phumzile Dube.

Before he could receive the letter, Duduzane had flown out of the country to Dubai where he owns a R17 million luxury apartment.

City Press reports that the NPA is looking to prosecute Duduzane over the death of Dube who died after he crashed into a taxi she was travelling in on the M1 in Johannesburg. An inquest concluded that he should not be held liable but that has now changed with Abrahams set to make a decision on the case.

Nel has confirmed that his legal team has been notified by the NPA that they are considering reviewing the case.

Dube’s family is represented by Gerrie Nel of Afriforum.

“Other than a contribution of R5 000 from the taxi association, the family has received no further financial support whatsoever. With respect to the Dube family, and undertaking the trauma that this incident caused, I want to commend the family for their willingness and eagerness to ensure that justice is done,” Nel said at a media briefing in Pretoria last October.

“The Dube family were never consulted, and neither were they informed of the decision not to prosecute. They have not received any award from the Road Accident Fund, the attorney has informed them that the road accident claim will be heard in the High Court in February 2018.”

