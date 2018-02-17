 
South Africa 17.2.2018 06:30 am

To-do list from ‘The President’s Keepers’ author

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Jacques Pauw talks about his book at Brooklyn Mall during the launch of his book, The President's Keepers, in Pretoria in November. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Jacques Pauw talks about his book at Brooklyn Mall during the launch of his book, The President's Keepers, in Pretoria in November. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Pauw faced the full wrath of the law, threats of arrest and a litany of charges last year after publishing his book.

The President’s Keepers author Jacques Pauw says President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to have pick up the pieces of wreckage from the Zuma presidency – and he has his work cut out for him.

It was an account of years of allegations of a parallel intelligence network commanded by Zuma and operating under the auspices of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

“I am sure now that all of the court action and police investigation and state security investigations against me are now going to disappear, because people like [SA Revenue Service commissioner] Tom Moyane and the rest have better, more urgent, things to think about at the moment,” he said.

In December, Moyane announced he was considering legal action against Pauw for tarnishing his image and integrity.

This followed a high court application by Sars, accusing Pauw of contravening the Tax Administration Act by disclosing confidential taxpayer information in the explosive book.

Zuma’s exit, the author said, was an emotional moment for him.

“It is clear that South Africans made a terrible mistake in electing Zuma,” said Pauw. “As you have seen in the United States, voters do make mistakes, and we can learn lessons from our own experience.”

An arrest will only prove The President’s Keepers book is factual – Pauw

