South Africa 16.2.2018 06:39 am

Manhole murder trial on hold

Ilse de Lange

The trial of a Pretoria woman and three men who are accused of murdering a former police brigadier and stuffing his body in a manhole has been delayed because a toxicology report is still not available.

Judge Bert Bam yesterday postponed the trial of Estelle Reddy, 36, Gerhardus Papenfus, 42, Kevin Johnson, 31, and Ruvan Furst, 42, to next month for a further state witness to be traced and the report to be completed.

The accused have denied guilt to a range of charges, including murdering former brigadier Danie Dreyer, 62, at his house in Villieria in March 2016, robbing him of numerous goods and setting his house alight.

They are accused of trying to get rid of Dreyer’s body by covering it with caustic soda and wrapping it in plastic before dumping it down a manhole at Papenfus’ house.

Police discovered the body after Reddy approached them and volunteered to show them the body and point out where her co-accused lived.

A statement in which Reddy admitted helping the others with Dreyer’s body was this week handed in as evidence.

Reddy admitted buying the caustic soda and heavy gloves, which she said Papenfus used in an attempt to get rid of the body. She claimed it was Papenfus who had set fire to Dreyer’s room and took Dreyer’s pistol.

According to Reddy, she and Papenfus – whom she described as a reformed drug dealer and gangster – had afterwards driven around in Eersterust looking for someone to kill, but couldn’t find anyone and went to church the next day.

– ilsedl@citizen.co.za

