South Africa 15.2.2018 02:19 pm

Makhosi Khoza vows not to go back to ANC

Thapelo Lekabe
Makhosi Khoza, founder of African Democratic Change (ADeC). (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Ruvan Boshoff)

Khoza says Ramaphosa must be left to deal with the challenges of the governing party, and she will focus on building Adec.

With Jacob Zuma now booted out of the Union Buildings as the country’s head of state and Cyril Ramaphosa posed to step in his shoes in government – former ANC MP Dr. Makhosi Khoza has reiterated that she would not be returning to the ANC.

Zuma bowed to pressure from the ANC and opposition parties late on Wednesday night when he announced to the nation that he would “resign with immediate effect” on the eve of a scheduled motion of no confidence in him in parliament.

Khoza now leads her new political party, African Democratic Change (Adec), which was officially launched in December last year. She took to Twitter on Thursday to “put it on record” that she would not return to her former political home.

She said Ramaphosa should be left to deal with the challenges of the governing party, and she would focus on building Adec.

The former outspoken parliamentarian was critical of Zuma’s leadership and called for his removal from office. She also publicly vowed on August 8, 2017, to vote with her conscience in the defeated motion of no confidence in Zuma. Khoza’s pronouncements on the issue ultimately led her to being charged by the ANC with ill-discipline and threats to her life and family.

She quit what she referred to as an “alien and corrupt” ANC in September last year.

Should Khoza be recruited back in the ANC through an offer of a senior position, she said it was important for her to stick to her principles.

“I left the ANC because of my principle to put South Africans first. The rot is deep and the gender question has regressed [in the ANC],” she said in another tweet.

Khoza recently revealed earlier this month, in an interview with news outlet Polity, that her new party was struggling to find donors because of the change of guard at Luthuli House. She said Adec had pledges from donors in December of more than R85 million and now that has been reduced to almost “zero”.

