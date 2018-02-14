Zuma is talking rubbish – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Wednesday refuted President Jacob Zuma’s assertions that he did not support the recall of former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008.

Malema was responding to Zuma’s interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

“He [Zuma is] talking rubbish, CR [current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa] is the one who opposed it. Zuma told me that we should remove Mbeki because he can’t work with him,” Malema, a former president of ANC Youth League and former outspoken ally of Zuma said on Twitter.

“He never opposed it, he actively supported it and mobilized all of us to support the removal of Mbeki. CR opposed it and @GwedeMantashe1 argued that instead of removing Mbeki, let’s call early elections,” said Malema in another response on Twitter.

In the SABC interview, Zuma said he was one of the people who voiced opposition to the recall of Mbeki.

The ANC recalled Mbeki in 2008 – eight months after he lost Zuma at the contentious ANC Polokwane elective conference which led to a split in the governing party, and the formation of opposition party – Congress of the People.

