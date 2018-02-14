Motion of no confidence in Zuma to go ahead on Thursday – Speaker

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on Wednesday sent a letter to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema informing him that she has decided to reschedule the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma for Thursday.

Mbete’s decision comes after consultation with the Leader of Government Business and ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu, a statement read.

Her decision is subject to the National Assembly’s Programme Committee agreeing to the scheduling of a sitting for Thursday. A special meeting of the Programme Committee is being scheduled for 3pm on Wednesday afrernoon to deliberate on the matter.

The EFF had asked that voting take place by way of secret ballot, however, Mbete said she had determined that voting would be by open ballot.

In her letter to the EFF, Mbete said that she believed that the decision to vote by open ballot strengthened Parliament’s efficiency in its oversight of the Executive.

On Tuesday, the ANC officially recalled Zuma and has since agreed to an amended motion of no confidence against him.

The ANC on Wednesday said it had agreed to a motion of no confidence on Thursday, this after Zuma had reportedly not acceded to the party’s request to resign following the party decision to recall him from office.

The ANC further indicated that it wants Cyril Ramaphosa to be elected as the country’s new president and who will then deliver the State of the Nation Address.