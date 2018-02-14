Hawks on the hunt for Duduzane, Guptas plan to strike deal after swoop – reports

Following the Hawks’ raid at the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg earlier this morning, the priority crime unit is reportedly looking for President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, as well as one Gupta brother.

City Press reports that one of the properties swooped by the Hawks at 18 Griswold Drive – which is situated about two blocks away from the Gupta home in Saxonwold – is registered under Mabengela Investments, a holding company that belongs to Duduzane and the Guptas.

Back in 2009, Mabengela Investments received a R3.6 million bond for the property from the Bank of Baroda, the publication reported.

Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reports that Duduzane was to hand himself over‚ with his lawyers‚ to the Hawks today. But, he was unavailable to respond to media requests for comment.

The Guptas have a close relationship with Zuma and his family. They are accused of using undue influence on government officials in charge of state-owned enterprises in order to score lucrative contracts. The controversial family is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies who are hunting for more than R50 billion allegedly looted from the country’s state-owned companies through an elaborate state capture project.

It is believed that today’s raid at the Guptas’ Saxonwold residence was related to the Estina diary project in Vrede, Free State where R200 million in funds meant for emerging black farmers allegedly went to Gupta bank accounts. Some of the money was allegedly used to pay for a lavish Gupta family wedding at Sun City in 2013.

Are the Guptas’ planning to strike a deal with the Hawks?

According to a TimesLIVE report, the Guptas’ are hoping to strike a deal with the Hawks. The deal would reportedly require the family’s lawyers to meet the Hawks today.

Sources close to the Guptas with knowledge on the raids, the news website spoke to, said moves were under way to get some sort of deal signed with the priority crime unit. Ahmed Gani, the Guptas’ lawyer, confirmed that he would meet the Hawks.

eNCA is also reporting that one Gupta brother and an associate have been arrested.

– Additional reporting African News Agency

