Prosecution team to furnish its recommendation to NDPP on Zuma matter

The NPA has confirmed that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Adv Shaun Abrahams has directed the prosecution team to provide him with their recommendation on Jacob Zuma prosecution matter.

Spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said in a statement released this afternoon this should be done “by no later than Friday, 23 February 2018.”

Upon receipt thereof, the National Director will advise on the way forward, including the date by which he would advise of his decision.