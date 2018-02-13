 
South Africa 13.2.2018 04:46 pm

Prosecution team to furnish its recommendation to NDPP on Zuma matter

Citizen reporter
Shaun Abrahams was appointed as director of public prosecutions by President Jacob Zuma in 2015 but the Supreme Court has ordered him to leave the post

Once received, Abrahams will ‘advise on the way forward, including the date by which he would advise of his decision.’

The NPA has confirmed that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Adv Shaun Abrahams has directed the prosecution team to provide him with their recommendation on Jacob Zuma prosecution matter.

Spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said in a statement released this afternoon this should be done “by no later than Friday, 23 February 2018.”

Upon receipt thereof, the National Director will advise on the way forward, including the date by which he would advise of his decision.

Zuma’s five biggest career scandals

