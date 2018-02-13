ANC party caucus to meet for special meeting

As the country eagerly waits to hear the outcome of the African National Congress’ top structure on President Jacob Zuma’s future, the ANC’s parliamentary caucus will reportedly meet for a special meeting on Wednesday morning.

This after the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) – the governing party’s highest decision-making structure between national conferences – resolved to recall Zuma from office. However, the president is understood to have refused to step down now and offered to resign after three months, which the NEC rejected.

The ANC parliamentary caucus meeting is expected to start at 10am on Wednesday morning after the regular Chief Whips Forum meeting, which has been set for 8am. The spokesperson in the office of the ANC’s chief whip, Nonceba Mhlauli, confirmed to EWN on Tuesday that the ANC’s caucus will be meeting, but declined to divulge the meeting’s agenda after saying it was confidential.

Meanwhile, House chairperson Cedric Frolick informed parliament’s committee chairpersons to postpone the start of meetings for 2pm on Wednesday.

At the same time, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, are understood to have met with Zuma on Tuesday morning at his official Pretoria residence of Mahlamba Ndlopfu to deliver the ANC’s recall letter to him personally.

The ANC is expected to brief the media this afternoon at 2pm on the outcomes of Monday’s marathon 13-hour NEC meeting at Saint George’s Hotel in Irene, near Pretoria.

ALSO READ: