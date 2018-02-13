Gauteng education dept launches SGB elections process

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Tuesday urged parents and guardians to make their voices heard as they launched the School Governing Bodies (SGB) elections for 2018.

“Your role as a parent, regardless of your race or background, is critical because it will assist the department to improve learning outcomes and enable us to reach the goal of providing quality education in all our schools,” said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The department said the three-year term of the current SGB members ends on 28 February 2018.

“The elections take place from 01 to 31 March 2018, in all schools. This will be the ninth cycle of SGB Elections since 1994. They are the third largest elections after the national and provincial, and local government elections,” the department said.

The GDE said the SGBs were elected for a term of three years and consisted of the parent component, educators, the school principal and learner representatives at high schools.

“The role of the SGB is to support the principal, with amongst other things, financial administration, maintenance of the school and recommendation of appointment of staff. However, they are not allowed to interfere with the daily running of the school and curriculum management.”

The department said that parents of learners at the school, educators at the school, members of staff at the school who are not educators, and learners in secondary school could be elected.

“Elections are managed by the Department of Education, assisted by IEC [Electoral Commission of South Africa] and Corruption Watch. The department appoints school electoral officers at the school, district and provincial level.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

