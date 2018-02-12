 
South Africa 12.2.2018 03:32 pm

KZN police arrest five vigilantes

Thembelihle Mkhonza

The suspects will appear at Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing murder charges.

KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday said they have arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in vigilantism at KwaMashu, Durban.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the suspects were linked to a murder case where a victim yet to be identified was allegedly assaulted by a group of people at Phothwe road in K section, KwaMashu last week Tuesday.

“A case of murder was opened at the KwaMashu police station. More arrests are expected to be made as the matter is still under investigation,” Zwane said.

The KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Bheki Langa, has condemned the actions of members of the community who take the law into their own hands.

“It is unacceptable for citizens to break the law and all those involved should face the long arm of the law. We appreciate the involvement of communities in assisting the police to fight crime but we are disappointed by those who take the law into their own hands.”

“Suspects who are sought or suspected to be involved in criminal activities should be handed over to the police if they are arrested by those making a citizen’s arrest,” Langa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

