5 things you may have missed about the MiWay, Zulu King saga

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, along with the Zulu royal family, are seeking taking legal action on a leaked audio recording, TimesLIVE reported.

The audio is a telephone conversation between King Zwelithini and a sales representative from insurance company MiWay.

Here is a summary of the events that transpired on Saturday 10 February.

1. The phone call

In the recording, the MiWay employee, S’thembiso Sithole, called the Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini, and offered him low premiums on his car insurance, house and his furniture, eNCA reports.

For the Zulu King to be called by his first name is an insult, Zulu royal family representative Prince Thulani said in a statement.

“In what the Royal Family regards as a violation of privacy‚ the sales agent phoned His Majesty and addressed him by his name. In the Zulu culture‚ it is highly disrespectful for anyone to address His Majesty by his first name,” Thulani said.

2. Phone call recording leaked

After Sithole’s phone call to the Zulu King, the recording was leaked.

Listen to the recording, broadcast by eNCA:

3. MiWay CEO apologises and tweets events

MiWay CEO Rene Otto said in a tweet that she personally apologised to King Zwelithini, and that she “was blown away by his sense of humour.”

I just got off the phone with his excellency the King of the Zulu nation to apologise (as CEO) on behalf of MiWay and was blown away by his sense of humour. He found it very funny that the incident is all over social media. Amazing individual. Much respect! — Rene Otto (@reneotto5901) February 9, 2018

4. Legal action is put in motion

After the leaked audio, the Zulu royal family sought legal guidance to take action, a move supported by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services.

“Though the employee was remorseful after His Majesty had reprimanded him‚ we are disappointed that instead of making a formal apology‚ MiWay insurance leaked this audio clip to the members of the public.”

5. POPI Act violated

Thulani and the portfolio committee say that the leaked recording is a contravention of the Protection of Private Information Act (POPIA).

“The Royal Family will be lodging a complaint with Advocate Pansy Tlakula‚ the Information Regulator. It is quite clear MiWay has violated the Protection of Personal Information Act. The Information Regulator is mandated to enforce compliance with act which promotes the protection of personal information by public and private bodies.”

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.