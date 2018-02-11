Winnie Mandela’s niece says ANC is ‘punishing’ her for joining EFF – report

Winnie Madikezela-Mandela’s niece, Nolwazi Githuka, says the ANC has been on her case because she is a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Sunday World reports.

Githuka was allegedly evicted by private security this past week from the Diepkloof Extension, Soweto, house Madikizela-Mandela placed her in when she returned to South African from exile in Botswana.

The eviction was allegedly carried out on the instruction of businessman Lebogang Rabotapi and music producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala, the tabloid reports. The house, according to Githuka, was bought from Twala in 1992.

Her furniture, clothes and other belongings were removed from her house and taken out into the streets while it rained on Thursday. A neighbour took video footage of this incident, which has been seen by Sunday World.

Githuka said she had been fighting for her stay in her home for the past four years with the help of her aunt.

She told Sunday World Twala and Rabotapi paid her a visit in June after being sent from the office of one of the ANC’s top six members to remove her.

Twala, however, denies involvement in the eviction, but confirmed he had been sent by Luthuli House to talk to her about moving out. The music producer says this was because Luthuli House feared for her safety, as her walls were “falling apart”.

