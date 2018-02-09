Residents of Philippi protest against Magashule

Community members from Philippi in Cape Town on Friday protested the scheduled blitz and walkabout by African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general secretary Ace Magashule on Friday.

Magashule’s appearance in Philippi, which was meant to be part of events celebrating 100 years since South Africa’s founding father Nelson Mandela’s birth, was cancelled due to an urgent meeting of the party’s top six officials being called as crucial talks with President Jacob Zuma over his future continue.

Philippi residents said they had protested because of the allegations of corruption against Magashule, and would not let him address the public before going to court and clearing his name.

Magashule, who is also premier of the Free State province, was recently linked to allegations that the provincial government had diverted around R220 million to the politically connected Gupta family.

Community leader Phindile Maxiti said: “We want Magashule to go to court and clear allegations linked to his name and then come to address the people. He must clear his name or get arrested. We can’t allow a person linked to criminal activities to come and address us, our people cannot be led by a person whose name is involved in such things.”

However, he said residents were disappointed that all public engagements of the top six leadership structure of the ANC for Friday and Saturday were cancelled.

The ruling party confirmed on Friday morning that all top six leaders cancelled public engagements after a week of negotiations to persuade President Jacob Zuma to leave office.

– African News Agency (ANA)

