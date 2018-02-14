VISUALS: Jacob Zuma’s struggle history and political career
Thapelo Lekabe
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA DECEMBER 18, 2017: Former president Jacob Zuma during the 54th National Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on December 18, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa received the most votes and is now the new ANC president taking Zumas place. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)
Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma can now be called South Africa’s former president after he resigned today. Explore his timeline of crucial events below: