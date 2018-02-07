 
South Africa 7.2.2018 11:43 am

Five of Zuma’s most shocking quotes

Yasmeen Osman
President Jacob Zuma. Photo: AFP/Mujahid Safodien

In case you feel like reminiscing, here are a few shocking quotes from the president on Aids, the devil, retiring and Nkandla.

Love him or hate him, Jacob Zuma is a force to be reckoned with.

Despite this, his public pronouncements occasionally raise a few eyebrows.

As some rejoice in the hope that he may be resigning soon, let’s take a trip down memory lane during the course of Zuma’s presidency.

Here are five quotes by Jacob Zuma that may have left you scratching your head in confusion, or questioning his leadership abilities.

On how to fight HIV/Aids

A shower would minimise the risk of contracting the disease.

On voting for the ANC

When you vote for the ANC, you are also choosing to go to heaven. When you don’t vote for the ANC you should know that you are choosing that man who carries a fork … who cooks people. When you are carrying an ANC membership card, you are blessed. When you get up there, there are different cards used but when you have an ANC card, you will be let through to go to heaven.

On whether he is a crook

Me? Well, I don’t know. I must go to a dictionary and learn what a crook is. I’ve never been a crook.

On retiring

I would prefer to leave after one term. Even if it is not one term, I think in the second term I should be able to begin the process of winding down. I would allow open debate, not make people guess what is going to happen in terms of succession. This would allow the organisation to indicate what it wants. But if it was me deciding, if the ANC had made me president of the country (I would prefer one term).

On Nkandla

Why do you say I should pay back the money? You don’t even know how much.

What exactly is Zuma’s game plan?

