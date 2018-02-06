Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema came out with guns blazing yesterday as he lashed out at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he is not an electoral threat to the opposition parties at all but a white exaggeration.

Malema accused him of acting like President Jacob Zuma when it came to “jobs for pals” in state organs because he hired his close friend onto the Eskom board recently.

According to Malema, Ramaphosa is not as innocent as he appeared but had his own skeletons in the closet.

“Ramaphosa is not from a lucky packet, [he] has been a part of this mess we are experiencing. Ramaphosa has never lifted his finger against corruption and the rot in this country,” Malema said.

The EFF leader, addressing a media briefing in Johannesburg, claimed both Ramaphosa and Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza were pawns of billionaire Johan Rupert, adding that the former trade union leader is a product of the Oppenheimers and the Ruperts.

“We fought the Guptas, we succeeded. We are not going to allow the Ruperts to be Guptas. “While we do not doubt the leadership capacity of Mabuza as chairperson of Eskom, his proximity to the Rupert family is a cause for concern. Mabuza is too close to the Rupert empire and his son was even employed as one of the personal assistants of Johan Rupert,” he said.

He lambasted those who raised a storm over ANC secretary-general and Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s son for being hired as a journalist by the Guptas when the same people were silent about Mabuza’s son who worked for the Ruperts. Ramaphosa’s appointment of his personal friend, Sifiso Dabengwa, to the Eskom board is unhealthy and similar to Zuma’s appointment of Dudu Myeni as chairperson of the SAA board.

He claimed Dabengwa played a vital role in helping Ramaphosa to win the ANC elections in December. “Dabengwa is uncomfortably too close to the ANC president and it cannot be correct that one of the major first appointments to critical boards includes Dabengwa,” Malema said.

He claimed Ramaphosa was personally involved in Dabengwa’s elevation to the Eskom board and that the two served on the MTN board, where the latter was group chief executive officer.

Another Eskom board member, Mark Lamberti, is facing a civil case of racism and gender discrimination and should not be appointed to the board.

“We know that Lamberti is facing accusations but many people who are facing accusations of corruption at Eskom have been pushed out of the utility and this should apply to Lamberti as well,” he said. Ramaphosa bought a buffalo bull for R18 million in 2012.

“He bought a buffalo while the people of Chiawelo and Venda, where he comes from, are suffering,” Malema said.

Previously Ramaphosa had apologised for buying the animal in the midst of poverty.

Malema dared the ANC president to visit Marikana, saying he would be chased away by the residents of the mining informal settlement because of his alleged role in the massacre.

Ramaphosa, then police minister Nathi Mthethwa and former police chief Riyah Phiyega must take full responsibility for the massacre and all families of the victims and surviving workers must be compensated. The public health system has completely collapsed under the ANC government while hospital staff morale was down.

“Our people go to hospitals to be humiliated, condemned and driven to death. Our public health institutions have not basic facilities, buildings are collapsing, machines are broken and there are no skilled healthcare practitioners,” Malema said. He accused Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi of being too talkative with no action. “Motsoaledi is busy over nothing, there are no results.”

– ericn@citizen.co.za