South Africa 5.2.2018 10:40 am

Social media reacts to ‘tsotsi’ Zuma’s refusal to step down

Citizen Reporter
South Africa's Jacob Zuma celebrates his acquittal on charges of rape outside Johannesburg's High Court in May 2006

While the ANC has confirmed that President Jacob Zuma has been asked to resign ahead of the state-of-the-nation-address on Thursday, reports state he has refused to do so despite mounting pressure from the party.

Over the weekend, Zuma met the ANC’s top six officials to discuss him stepping down from his position as head of state.

However, though the outcome of the meeting is yet to be publicised, reports state Zuma is not willing to resign. His term ends in 2019.

On social media, views were diverse with many calling for his removal from office and others stating that the ANC had allowed Zuma to run amok for too long and his behaviour was to be expected.

 See the reactions below

Zuma refused to step down, argued ‘he didn’t do anything wrong’ – Malema claims

