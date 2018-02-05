Social media reacts to ‘tsotsi’ Zuma’s refusal to step down

Over the weekend, Zuma met the ANC’s top six officials to discuss him stepping down from his position as head of state.

However, though the outcome of the meeting is yet to be publicised, reports state Zuma is not willing to resign. His term ends in 2019.

On social media, views were diverse with many calling for his removal from office and others stating that the ANC had allowed Zuma to run amok for too long and his behaviour was to be expected.

See the reactions below



If the ANC want to recall Jacob Zuma they can do so. If ANC consulted Jacob Zuma to step down over the weekend he can refuse to step down — Mpumzi (@bavumaan) February 5, 2018

Jacob Zuma is delusional to think he'll deliver #SONA2018 , he doesn't serve the interests of South Africans, he sold SA to the Guptas and corrupt cronies, he is an illegitimate president. — . (@Bongani_SP) February 5, 2018

*They said they don't want to humiliate Jacob Zuma, ANC is now the victim of humiliation by Zuma — Mapfumo Muleya (@MuleyaMapfumo) February 5, 2018

Cyril Ramaphosa must be the one to address the nation during #SONA2018 not Jacob Zuma, we don't want to watch that episode again #ZumaMustGo Enough is Enough!!! Solution must come from the Luthuli House today. Top6 is also divided into 2 #ZumaMustGo & #HandsOffZuma Ace Must go!!! — Tumang Lethoba Frank (@Drfrank_DotComT) February 5, 2018

Yes Jacob Zuma was a criminal suspect yet @MYANC decided to elect him its president. The party deserves what its tsotsi is putting it through. https://t.co/rMGzNmegtb — Palesa Morudu (@palesa_morudu) February 5, 2018

We are being held hostage by unthinking ruralitarians with narrow factional interests as a country. Who is Jacob Zuma to hold us hostage?@SakinaKamwendo — Phumi Ntlabati (@PNtlabati) February 5, 2018

