South Africa 5.2.2018 07:54 am

Zuma refused to step down, argued ‘he didn’t do anything wrong’ – Malema claims

Thapelo Lekabe
President Jacob Zuma.

The former ANC youth league leader has often been accurate with his information surrounding developments within ANC circles.

As the country waits with bated breath to hear about the outcome of Sunday night’s high stakes meeting between President Jacob Zuma and the ANC’s top six officials – who were expected to ask him to resign as the country’s head of State – EFF leader Julius Malema claims that Zuma refused to step down voluntarily.

Taking to Twitter last night, an hour after the meeting concluded at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria, Malema said Zuma told the ANC’s national leaders he did not do “anything wrong to the country” and dared them to take a decision to remove him from office.

The EFF leader tweeted: “He refused to resign and he told them to take a decision to remove him if they so wish to do so because he didn’t do anything wrong to the country. He’s arguing that he complied with all legal instructions including paying back the money, what more do they want from him.”

The meeting between the ANC’s top six leaders and Zuma followed a decision by the party’s national working committee (NWC) last month, which mandated the national officials to ask the president to resign voluntarily and not deliver this week’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.

However, given that Zuma might have refused to budge in to the ANC’s request, the NWC has been summoned to an urgent meeting with the party’s top six leaders at Luthuli House this afternoon to discuss Zuma’s future. A special national executive committee (NEC) meeting is likely expected to be called following the NWC meeting to decide on the way forward.

Mantashe hints that ANC top six will ask Zuma to step down for ‘stability in SA, ANC’

