Zuma will deliver Sona, say Magashule, Duarte

Despite a dark cloud hanging over President Jacob Zuma’s future, two of his die-hard supporters are still adamant he will deliver this week’s State of the Nation address (Sona).

Zuma’s political allies in the party’s top six, secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, said yesterday Zuma would deliver the Sona on Thursday.

They were speaking during the ANC’s renewal campaign in Limpopo over the weekend.

Magashule, Duarte, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and deputy president David Mabuza and party president Cyril Ramaphosa criss-crossed Limpopo, trying to garner support from traditional leaders for the ANC ahead of next year’s general elections.

Speaking during the visit to traditional authorities under the tutelage of King Mphephu Ramabulana in Venda, Magashule confirmed the ANC top six was meeting Zuma yesterday.

He referred to the meeting as casual, billed to interact with the president. “I can confirm that Zuma will deliver the State of the Nation address on Thursday,” said Magashule.

“We are not shaken by rumours making the rounds on the streets, nor being pushed by anybody’s agenda.

“This is a meeting we organised ourselves in an endeavour to interact with the president.”

But at the Modjadji Royal Family and Council in Khethakone outside Modjadjiskloof, Magashule and Duarte were not singing the same tune when asked if Zuma would be shown the door by the national executive committee.

They would only confirm that Zuma would deliver the Sona as previously planned.

Ironically, instead of dwelling on it, both Magashule and Duarte became tongue-tied on whether the president would continue in office after the Sona.

This increased mounting speculation among Zuma’s critics, who are waiting for him to be shown the door.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.