Mantashe hints that ANC top six will ask Zuma to step down for ‘stability in SA, ANC’

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has given the strongest indication yet that the meeting between President Jacob Zuma and the party’s top six officials tonight might result in Zuma’s exit from the Union Buildings.

Addressing congregants this afternoon at St John’s Apostolic Faith Mission in Katlehong, on the East Rand, Mantashe said the ANC’s national officials will discuss what is in the best interests of the governing party and country with Zuma at his official presidential residence of Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria.

“We want to ensure that there is stability in the country and stability in the ANC. That is why tonight [Sunday] we are meeting with President Zuma,” Mantashe said.

According to reports, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has recused himself from the crucial meeting with Zuma after being advised to do so by other top members of the party. In Ramaphosa’s absence, the party’s deputy president David Mabuza is expected to lead the top six leaders.

Mantashe said since Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president at the party’s December elective conference, the rand has strengthened and “there is growing business confidence and people are beginning to trust the ANC.”

“Ours is not to disappoint,” he said.

The national chair said the top six officials were not going to the meeting with Zuma to humiliate him or “rough handle him”, but to have a discussion about what is in the best interest of the ANC, country and economy.

“Let us go back to our people because that is what we are about … Unity is sacrosanct. If we are united, we stand. If we are divided, we fall,” he said.

Before the ANC went to it’s national conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, the party met with the clergy to ask for prayers, Mantashe said. He asked for prayers ahead of the meeting with Zuma this evening and said his visit to the church was the ANC’s way of reporting back to citizens.

