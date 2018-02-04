 
South Africa 4.2.2018 09:56 am

Zweli Mkhize mulls legal action against Montana for ‘defaming’ him – report

Citizen reporter
Former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Twitter/ @MYANC

Former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Twitter/ @MYANC

Mkhize has indicated he is willing to appear before the parliamentary inquiry to respond to Montana’s allegations.

Former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize is reportedly taking legal advice on what action he can take against former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana for “defaming” him.

According to a City Press report, Mkhize has written to the acting chairperson of the public enterprises portfolio committee, Zukiswa Rantho, informing her that he is exploring his options after Montana dropped a bombshell during his testimony this week to the parliamentary inquiry into allegations of state capture at state-owned entities.

Montana claimed that Mkhize – in his capacity as the ANC’s treasurer-general – wanted Prasa to pay him 10% of the R465 million that was due to Swifambo Rail Leasing, which provided Prasa with controversial Afro 4 000 locomotives in 2014.

Montana also implicated Mkhize and then transport minister Dipuo Peters in changing the Prasa board to serve their interests.

Mkhize’s letter to Rantho, obtained by the paper, reportedly reads: “Please be advised that, given the sensitivity and seriousness of the allegations levelled against me, I have been advised by my lawyers not to respond publicly for now, but rather subject myself to the formal process which is being conducted by your honourable committee, that I personally recognise and respect.

“It is only after I have appeared before the honourable members that I will explore other legal options available to me to deal with these allegations made against me, some of which I regard as defamatory.”

On Wednesday, the EFF laid criminal charges against Mkhize at Hillbrow Police Station in Johannesburg for allegedly soliciting a bribe from Montana.

