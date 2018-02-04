Opposition parties threaten to interdict #Sona2018

Six opposition parties have reportedly written to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete indicating that they are prepared to lodge an urgent high court application seeking to interdict the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona) scheduled for Thursday.

This follows the announcement this week by Parliament’s presiding officers that the Sona will go ahead as scheduled regardless of who will be president at the time.

The City Press reports that the Democratic Alliance (DA), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Congress of the People (Cope), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) want Mbete to accede to their request for the postponement of Sona until the impeachment regulations are finalised and President Jacob Zuma is held accountable.

The letter to the speaker reportedly reads: “We find it objectionable that your offices have decided to proceed with the next Sona without affording the House an opportunity to exercise its responsibility in this regard.

“In our view, this is yet another failure on your part to fulfil your responsibility, to enable the National Assembly to hold the executive, starting with the president, to account.”

The parties have given Mbete until the end of business on Monday to give them an “urgent and positive response” to their request or they will be left with no option but to approach the courts. Leaders of the opposition parties met on Friday and agreed to present a united front on the matter.

Mbete has already agreed to EFF’s request to debate a vote of no confidence in Zuma on February 22.

