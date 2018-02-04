DD Mabuza expected to lead Zuma exit talks – report

African National Congress deputy president David Mabuza will reportedly lead the ANC’s top six officials this evening when they meet with President Jacob Zuma at his official presidential home of Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria, where his future as the country’s head of State is expected to be discussed.

The Sunday Times reports that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has recused himself from the high stakes meeting after being advised to do so by other top members of the party.

According to the report, sources close to the matter said this was to help evade accusations of conflict of interest being levelled against Ramaphosa as he was expected to take over State power from Zuma as soon as he steps down.

The meeting with Zuma comes amid mounting pressure on him to voluntarily resign from office ahead of Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in parliament. The top six leaders of the governing party are meeting Zuma following a decision by the party’s national working committee that he should step down and not deliver the Sona following his ousting as party president in December last year.

However, the meeting is expected to be difficult as Zuma has reportedly made it clear to his supporters that he would resist attempts to remove until his second term of office ends next year. Zuma is apparently willing to risk being axed through a parliamentary impeachment process or a motion of no confidence.

ALSO READ: