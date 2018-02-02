Pastor loses R2m claim case

A Pretoria pastor who was arrested for fraud after allegedly subleasing property next to his church without the owner’s permission, has lost his R2-million damages claim against the police minister.

Judge Sheila Mphahlele ruled in the High Court in Pretoria that Pastor Sunday Victor Adeoye’s arrest in December 2014, had been lawful as there was a reasonable suspicion that he had committed fraud, although the charge was later withdrawn.

Adeoye, a pastor at the Voice of Hope Ministries church in Pretoria, instituted a damages claim for his humiliation, shock, pain, suffering, loss of dignity, loss of freedom and loss of income after his arrest.

He claimed in court papers the police had assaulted and humiliated him during his arrest.

He said his health was endangered during his night and two days in a police cell because the other inmates continuously smoked cigarettes, he was deprived of adequate drinking water and had to sleep on the floor with filthy blankets.

He claimed his image as a pastor and the image of his church was tarnished and he lost R60 000 in income.

The pastor was accused of fraud after a woman paid R50 000 towards leasing a property for a restaurant next to his church.

She said when she went to see him at the cells, Adeoye asked her to drop the charges, undertook to repay her and even offered her a car, which she refused.