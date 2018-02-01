Will Zuma challenge KPMG report that got Shaik jailed?

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday evening submitted his representations to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams in respect of the numerous charges against him.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) noted he had until midnight last night to do so and Zuma’s spokesperson, Bongani Ngqulunga, did not respond to calls, SMS or WhatsApp requests for comment. Zuma reportedly made the submissions shortly after 9pm.

He has fought to have his day in court for almost his entire presidency – he faces multiple counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering as a result of payments totalling R4 million allegedly made to, and on behalf of, Zuma by Schabir Shaik and his Nkobi group of companies between 1995 and 2006.

Zuma is alleged to have spent the money on personal cash (R884 500), medical bills, travel, vehicle finance and more. The details are contained in a KPMG report requisitioned by the NPA, the result of which saw Shaik jailed.

Shaik has since indicated his willingness to testify for the state, as have 218 other witnesses.

“It is evident from the analysis that various combinations of transactions took place that resulted in payments being effected by various entities associated with the Nkobi group and Shaik for and on behalf of Zuma,” the KPMG report stated.

KPMG stated later Zuma experienced financial difficulty from as early as January 1995, “when he was issued a letter of demand from his banker at the time with regards to repayments on a mortgage bond that was in arrears.

“A general pattern emerges from the analysis of the financial position of Zuma indicating that debts were incurred at times when, as is evident from the subsequent repayment history, he could not settle the debts with the means at his disposal.”

