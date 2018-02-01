 
menu
South Africa 1.2.2018 08:10 am

Medical waste at two state hospitals in Gauteng piles up

Virginia Keppler
DA Gauteng health spokesman jack Bloom. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

DA Gauteng health spokesman jack Bloom. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Problem has to do with delay in supplier payment, admits Gauteng health department.

Hazardous medical waste is building up to dangerous levels in two state hospitals in Tshwane and Johannesburg because the Gauteng health department has not paid the supplier to remove the waste.

Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng shadow health MEC, claimed he was aware of a number of hospitals where medical waste has not been collected since December last year. Bloom said these hospitals included Kalafong Hospital, west of Pretoria, and the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, north of Pretoria.

The Leratong and Dr Yusuf Dadoo hospitals in Mogale City are facing the same problem, Bloom said.

“This is in contravention of Gauteng provincial regulations that medical waste may not be stored onsite at hospitals for longer than 30 days, with the exception of sharps [needles and scalpels] and expired medicines, which can be stored for 90 days,” said Bloom.

“It is yet another example of the Gauteng health department’s budget crisis that is worsening patient care because unpaid suppliers are stopping deliveries and services.”

He said the lack of budget has also led to community service nurses not being placed. The firstyear nursing course for 700 students has been delayed until the new financial year in April.

“The department needs an astounding R5 billion to pay off all its debts and keep essential health services going. The health intervention team announced last year by Premier David Makhura needs to produce quick results as the situation is deteriorating rapidly in many areas,” Bloom added.

Gauteng health spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said management was aware of the situation and working around the clock to find an urgent solution.

“The problem has got to do with the delay in supplier payment,” Matuka said.

– news@citizen.co.za

ALSO READ:

Madibeng municipality denies mayor’s oversea trip to cost R1m

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
DA, EFF pile on pressure to stop Zuma from delivering Sona 1.2.2018
DA calls on SA Reserve Bank to probe ‘loan shark’ allegations against Capitec 31.1.2018
Sadtu meetings disrupt schooling 25.1.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 1 SWEATY BETTY

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 2 IMOTO

RACE MEETING

1 February Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.