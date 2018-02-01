Reiger Park principal ‘a notorious womaniser’

The former Reiger Park school principal allegedly caught on video having sex with a pupil has been described by someone who knows him as a notorious womaniser who allegedly abused his power to gain sexual favours from female pupils.

The person, who is close to the investigation into Reiger Park Secondary School, lamented the deterioration at the school. He remembered a time when the school’s pass rate was nearly 100%, with a matriculant achieving one of the top marks in the province.

“Bad things happen here now. The children are into drugs and alcohol and all other distractions,” he said.

The school was built with a capacity for 700 pupils, but its enrolment is presently over 1 600. A video of the principal shows him looking calm as he saunters out of the school gate on Friday last week to meet angry parents.

In the video, he tries to explain that the leaked footage was doctored and that he was not involved in the incident. Parents and pupils were left traumatised and angered by the emergence of a video apparently depicting the principal and three teachers committing sexual acts with at least one pupil and a person employed by the school.

The pupil is alleged to have been 18 at the time the video was filmed three years ago. Police are still trying to track her down and establish the identity of the other female participant, who was believed to be a sub-contract worker for the school’s catering service.

The three teachers in the video have since been removed from the school, but have not been fired. They have to report to the school’s district office daily while the investigation is under way.

Despite the principal having resigned last year, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said he only learnt of this last week, a week after the principal’s last official day.

Lesufi’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said that in addition to the multidepartment investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, it would also be looking into the school’s finances. Attempts to contact the ex-principal were unsuccessful.

– simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

