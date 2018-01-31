 
menu
South Africa 31.1.2018 06:18 pm

Life Esidimeni death toll may rise to 156

Brenda Masilela
Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke during the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing at Emoyeni Conference Centre, Parktown on October 09, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke during the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing at Emoyeni Conference Centre, Parktown on October 09, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

The arbitration hearings on the scandal was adjourned until the identities of the deceased could be verified.

There may be an additional 12 deaths from the botched transfer of mentally ill patients, the arbitration hearings into the Life Esidimeni scandal heard on Wednesday.

Non-governmental organisation Section 27  told the hearing that there were 12 more patients who had not been included in the death toll of 144.

Advocate Nikki Stein revealed this information while cross examining Gauteng health member of the executive council (MEC) Gwen Ramokgopa on Wednesday.

“You are saying there are 12 more cold bodies that have not been accounted for? That pushes the number of deceased to more than 156,” said retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke who is chairing the arbitration proceedings.

However, Moseneke insisted that Stein could not question Ramokgopa about the 12 bodies until their identities had been confirmed.

State advocate Tebogo Hutamo said they also had to verify whether the deaths occurred during the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Moseneke insisted that he wanted an answer by Wednesday still. The matter was adjourned until the identities of the deceased could be verified.

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ:

Four patients located out of 59 missing Life Esidimeni patients

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Four patients located out of 59 missing Life Esidimeni patients 31.1.2018
READ: Makhura’s apology to relatives of Life Esidimeni’s deceased patients 31.1.2018
Half truths, quasi apology as Mahlangu hides behind the title politician 25.1.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 2 DUNZIE

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 SEATTLE SILVA

RACE MEETING

31 January 2018 Scottsville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.