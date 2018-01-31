Rolex Gang ‘returns’

The notorious “Rolex Gang” which operated mainly in the Sandton area, seems to have made a comeback with the latest incident happening at an open parking lot near Melrose Arch Mall on Sunday.

The gang targeted wellheeled people in Sandton, robbing them of their expensive watches, jewellery, handbags and gadgets.

The latest victim, Jolin Majmin, said he had parked his car in the parking area, hopped out and was about to take his child out when a man, armed with a gun, pointed at his wrist and demanded his Rolex watch.

Panicking about the safety of his child, he quickly removed his watch and handed it over to the robber who then casually walked away.

He said he then watched the robber hop into a silver Mercedes-Benz – which he noticed had a fake number plate – and sped off.

Majmin said he has not gone through any trauma counselling, but is relieved that the robbers did not harm his child who was in the car as the scene was unfolding.

He said the police arrived 40 minutes after the incident.

Asked if he felt that they had failed him, Majmin said there was nothing the police could have done even if they were to increase their presence in the area.

“This is a reflection of the poverty levels in the country,” he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said he was aware of the Rolex Gang, especially in the Sandton area, but that they were not a major cause for worry in Gauteng at the moment.