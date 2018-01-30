 
South Africa 30.1.2018 03:04 pm

Day Zero in Cape Town pushed back to April 16

Water saving efforts of many Cape Town residents have helped push back Day Zero to 16 April 2018.

Day Zero in Cape Town, when household taps run dry, has been moved back four days to April 16, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Tuesday.

Maimane, who was addressing media on efforts by Cape Town and Western Cape authorities and residents to deal with the water crisis, said: “Thanks to the water-saving efforts of many Cape Town residents, I can confirm that we have begun to push back Day Zero, which is now 16 April 2018.

“Pushing back Day Zero by four days may not seem like a lot, but actually it is a significant victory. It shows that residents are coming together and cutting water consumption,” he said.

The DA governs at municipal and provincial level in the Western Cape.

 

 

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

