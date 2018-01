Jamaican born Olympic gold medalist and Chief Entertainment Officer for GH Mumm Usain Bolt partied up a storm in Cape Town after hosting a successful event at the GH Mumm SunMet.

Him and his crew later made an appearance at the popular club Coco where he filled the scene with glee and fun.

-Kgosi Modisane

