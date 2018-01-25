READ: Zondo Commission to investigate all corruption, Zuma, Guptas

The department of justice and constitutional development has gazetted the terms of reference for the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture to be headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

This after President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday signed the proclamation to give legal effect to the terms of reference for the commission, which he wants to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud, including allegations against him, his Cabinet ministers, the controversial Gupta family and state-owned entities.

The commission will investigate “whether, and to what extent and by whom attempts were made through any form of inducement or for any gain of whatsoever nature to influence members of the National Executive (including Deputy Ministers), office bearers and/or functionaries employed by or officebearers of any state institution or organ of state or directors of the boards of SOEs”.

The Zondo Commission, according to the proclamations, will be guided by former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, the constitution, relevant legislation, policies, and guidelines, as well as the order of the Pretoria High Court on December 14 last year.

The full bench of the high court ordered that the remedial action of the public protector were binding and directed the president to appoint the commission of inquiry within 30 days. The court also ordered Zuma to personally pay the costs of the review application, which he is appealing.

Read the full terms of reference below:

State Capture Terms of Reference by The Citizen Newspaper on Scribd



