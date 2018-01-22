 
South Africa 22.1.2018 12:48 pm

Bail application of scholar patroller accused of sexually assaulting children postponed

Lindi Masinga
Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

The 57-year-old man’s application was postponed to January 30, and he was remanded in custody.

The Protea Magistrates’ Court on Monday postponed the bail application of a scholar patroller accused of raping and sexually assaulting learners from AB Xuma Primary school.

The 57-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted 55 girls from the primary school. He is facing charges of rape and sexual assault. So far, 34 children have made statements to the police.

On Friday, the patroller’s legal representative withdrew from the matter due to a conflict of interests.

Legal aid was present in court on Monday to furnish the 57-year-old with the relevant documents required to obtain their services.

Magistrate Herman Badenhorst postponed the matter to January 30 and the patroller was remanded in custody where he has been since his arrest in October last year.

– African News Agency (ANA)

poll

